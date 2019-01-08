The ongoing shutdown is raising questions about what services will be available to millions of Americans.
Experts say the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or food stamp program is expected to run out of funding next month if the shutdown isn’t resolved.
Those fears are putting pressure on local food banks.
There is about $3 billion in emergency funds for the food assistance program, but experts say that wouldn’t be enough to cover the entire month of February. Without food stamps more low-income families could turn to food banks.
There is some concern over how long food banks could keep up with the higher demand.
“You hear all the doom and gloom. This could go on for weeks and months and years. I hope not. It’s kind of frightening for the people,” said Tim Johnson, with His Ministry.
“I’ll figure it out. I’ll get food. I do work, but I work construction so it’s kind of slow right now. This is hard on everybody,” said Donald Finney, resident.
