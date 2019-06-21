While many people are out enjoying the sunshine on the first day of summer, some are still dealing with what the rain left behind.
When Debbie Benjamin bought her house, she didn’t realize it would eventually look like a riverfront property.
“I see a river flowing through our street,” Benjamin said.
Every time there’s serious rainfall, Benjamin says Colonial Woods Drive in Vienna Township is better suited for boats and not cars.
She said this has been going on for years and her family is fed up.
“We’ve called the township repeatedly. My husband has called, I know my neighbor has and even left a message this morning. People across the street have called, nothing has happened yet,” Benjamin said.
TV5 went to work to try and dry out the water dilemma. We were able to get in contact with the Genesee County Road Commission.
A representative said the issue comes from a faulty storm sewer line.
The commission said they will be sending crews to clear out the lines, but for a permanent fix, they need to help the township.
TV5 tried contacting the township but the office was closed.
Benjamin said she hopes to see a long-term solution soon.
“The kids can ride their bike down the street. I have two boys that like to ride their bikes, they are very active, and they can’t do that. I’m just afraid someone’s going to get hurt,” Benjamin said.
