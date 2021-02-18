Dozens of residents are being forced to move after their apartment complex was condemned.
On Feb. 18, huge piles of garbage were seen flooding into the Richfield Court Apartments in Flint. Residents have less than 10 days to find a new place to live.
April Packer and her family are some of the 80 residents in Richfield Court Apartments that must move out after the complex was condemned by the city of Flint citing "deplorable conditions."
"It’s been torture after torture,” Packer said. "Where are we going to go? Like it’s in the middle of this terrible winter, and on top of that the pandemic is still going on."
On Feb. 17, residents received the notice citing the complex needs to be vacated within 10 days. The complex was condemned after city inspectors found water flowing down the halls from broken pipes and basements flooded with both water and sewage.
Packer said she did get suspicious of the property management company when the complex started to deteriorate.
"Everything started going downhill. We realized he is stealing our money and he’s asking for rent twice a month,” Packer said.
Richfield Court and the recently condemned Sunset Village Apartments are owned by the same group, which based in Florida. TV5 tried to reach out but they did not return calls.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said help is on the way.
"Our partners, United Way, Catholic Charities, Red Cross, all of those individuals have been brought a task,” Neeley said.
Neeley said service agencies have gone door-to-door at the facility to encourage residents to utilize emergency shelter alternatives. For Packer, she found a new place to live and will be moving out as soon as she can.
"It was like a sigh of relief. It was like an award,” Packer said.
Neeley said they are going to do everything they can to make sure everyone that’s living at Richfield Court Apartments has someplace to go.
