Residents impacted by the massive spring flooding are now voicing frustration with the Four Lakes Task Force and rumored plans to place liens on some homes as assessments are made.
"This is going to cripple the homeowners along the lakes. There's no way that they can afford the capital improvement that they're proposing," said Gladwin County Resident Karen Price.
Price lives along the Molasses River. That tributary feeds into Wixom Lake. Price says she's one of several in her Hay Township community upset about a proposed special assessment district from the Four Lakes Task Force.
The FLTF alerted property owners near the Sanford, Wixom, Secord, and Smallwood lakes about the estimated assessment in December. Revenue that would be used to help restore the four lakes and dams after last may's flood.
"They're looking at anywhere from $2,700 for 40 years every year, which is going to bring it up to $100,000. My house isn't even worth $100,000," Price said.
TV5 spoke with a board member from the Four Lakes Task Force to see what they had to say about this issue.
"No one wants an assessment but there are people that want our lakes back it just depends at what cost. And so, all of that is being researched. There is not a final assessment out there," said Jeanette Snyder from the task force.
Snyder says the FLTF has obtained and is continuing to find funding through federal and state grants along with private sources to the tune of $40 million. All in an effort to ease the cost homeowners like price will have to pay.
"I live on the lake. So, the people working on it are your neighbors and friends living on the lake. And we're just trying to get the best solution for everybody involved," Snyder said.
But Price insists the burden shouldn't fall solely on people who live near the water. She would like to see money raised for the lakes by way of a millage. Something price says she'd vote for. Price tells me when and if the assessments become finalized, she plans to protest and appeal.
"The homeowners can't afford what they're proposing right now. How can we afford anything else that's going to be coming in the future?" she said.
