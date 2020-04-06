Nearly 800,000 people in Michigan have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer said more have applied for benefits in the past two weeks than all of 2019.
Whitmer said she understands many are facing issues trying to file but promises they will get paid.
Residents in Mid-Michigan said they need help in this time of crisis.
“It’s been a headache,” said Darrell White.
Darrell is one of the thousands of people having issues applying for state unemployment benefits. He and his wife Natasha said when they go to the state unemployment website to log in, a code is supposed to be sent to their phone so they can apply.
“You have to enter that code in order to get into the site. And it’s telling us that a code has been sent, but a code never comes to the phone that is supposed to come,” Natasha said.
Darrell said he has been out of work since March 23, 2020.
It turns out the White’s aren’t alone.
“The week of March 22 through 28 it was 300,000 new claims,” Whitmer said.
Governor Whitmer said in the normal, average week there are 5,000 claims.
COVID-19 has changed all of that. It has left state officials scrambling to process a historic surge of unemployment claims.
“We are rebuilding the system. We are doubling and then quadrupling the number of people that are helping at the agencies so that we’re able to get everyone signed up,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer said she feels the frustration those seeking unemployment are dealing with.
Darrell said he hopes so.
“They definitely need to do something more because what they’re doing now is not enough,” Darrell said.
