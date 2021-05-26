Residents gather at BLM mural in Flint to memorialize George Floyd

A year after the death of George Floyd, activists are still calling for change in the way policing is done in Michigan communities and the nation.
Across the country, thousands of people joined in marches and protests marking the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.
In Flint, dozens gathered at the Black Lives Matter mural to memorialize George Floyd.
“It’s been a year since his passing, and we have demonstrated, protests, we’ve been out there on the front lines,” said Dewaun Robinson, president of BLM Flint.
The Flint community gathering at the Black Lives Matter mural on MLK and Fifth Street to memorialize George Floyd of Minneapolis.
“I know that the cops held him on the ground for eight minutes and some seconds and he said I can’t breathe about 12 times before he finally got killed,” Ramiya Cook said.
Eight minutes and 46 seconds. A reminder showcased on the shirts of many.
Not just for George Floyd, but for others who have died at the hands of police.
“Other people that recently lost they life, like Makayla Bryant or the young man with the accidental shooting supposed to be a taser, but it really wasn’t a taser,” said Johnny Franklin III, VP of BLM Flint.
Although former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd, Black Lives Matter Flint said little has changed in the community when it comes to the fight for fair policing and equality overall.
“We made a lot of promises last year with multiple folks and groups. We still here,” Robinson said.
They remain focused on fighting for a better tomorrow for the next generation. Transitioning from protest to changing policies and legislation.
“I don’t want these children of today to be talking about the same issues that we dealing with right now,” Robinson said.
