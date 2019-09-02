Hundreds of people across Mid-Michigan gathered in Frankenmuth for the 33rd Frankenmuth Bridge Walk.
In 1986, residents and guests came together to walk over the Bavarian Inn wooden covered bridge, Holz Bucke in honor of Labor Day.
“We got back here earlier this year so we can walk it,” said Betty Malovey.
The five-minute walk starts at the Bavarian Inn Lodge and ends at the Fischer Platz Outdoor Café.
Malovey said she’s been attending the walk ever since they started doing it.
The idea for the walk came from the Labor Day walk at the Mackinac Bridge.
“They said everybody was going up north to go walk the Mackinac Bridge, and the Schneider family said well hey we’ve got a bridge, we’ll walk this bridge,” said Dorothy Zehnder.
Zehnder makes sure she participates every year.
“Well to me it’s something special because after all, it’s our bridge,” Zehnder said.
“We just love the town, it’s just so festive and so cute,” Malovey said.
Betty Goyings said that the wooden covered bridge walk has a special place in her heart.
“This is just a special time of year. I lost my husband five years ago. We always did the bridge and I still do it,” Goyings said.
After crossing the 239-foot bridge, people gathered for food and beer, another tradition after the walk.
“I do it to be will all these people in Frankenmuth,” Goyings said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.