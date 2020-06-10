Residents guard rock to prevent racist vandalism

A derogatory word was left on a popular rock in Michigan.
Now people in Washington Township are standing guard to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
It’s called the Romeo Rock.
People have painted messages of all kinds on it for decades.
Recently someone put black lives matter on it, then someone wrote profanity followed by the n-word on the rock.
Residents say that’s not OK and are calling on people to be respectful.
“Some of these young kids out here, very commendable,” said Joe Eliakis, resident. “They beat me out here and they had already painted what's on there now. So I just came here to support them and make sure that nobody's going to come up there and try to intimidate them or, or put anything else negative on the rocket.”
The latest message on the rock says, “Romeo won’t stand 4 racism.”
Meanwhile, police are investigating the incident.
