Residents in the city of Caro are still rallying together to save the Caro center.
Signs and slogans have started popping up around the city and on different marquees in an effort to get the attention of the governor and save the center.
“It’s not fair,” said Donna Randall.
The city of Caro is continuing to fight for a new psychiatric hospital that was once promised to them.
“I think it’s amazing and it shows the strength of our community that when potentially a tough time is gonna hit us, we’re gonna hit back,” said Donald Jilberg.
Signs are scattered throughout the streets in Caro. Some business even made their own signs, all of which are a plea for the Caro Center.
One sign reads, "Lansing, lead us by example, keep your word, build the Caro Center in Caro."
The state broke ground on a new center in Caro last year, but after two months in office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put those plans on hold.
“I was upset about it. You’re guaranteed when they break dirt that you should be able to have that building,” Randall said.
The Whitmer administration is calling for further studies. The concern is that Caro’s rural location will make it difficult for families to take part in the care of their loved ones and make it difficult to attract new staff.
Jilberg knows that losing the Caro Center would be devastating for the city.
“A lot of people rely on the Caro Center for work and I think it would really change Caro in a few years if the center left,” said a local resident.
A forum about the project is being held on Thursday, June 13, at Caro Community Schools.
“I think that will be packed, it potentially could have a devasting impact on this community if the Caro Center leaves,” Jilberg said.
