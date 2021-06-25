Much needed rain across mid-Michigan is putting a damper on summer activities heading into the weekend.
Many mid-Michigan residents are asking mother nature to get it together.
“Mother earth in Michigan likes to hand us the short end of the stick sometimes,” said Teresa Quintana, Sanford resident.
During the first official week of summer, the weather is not looking too bright. Rain pouring down on mid-Michigan over the last 24 hours, and it is expected to continue throughout the weekend.
“I'm not even sure it's the end of June anymore,” said Osama Sukkar, Flint resident.
Areas like Midland are in need of the rain.
“We've been praying for rain, the farmers really needed it,” said Gib Gibson, pastor of Midland Free Church.
Some people are worried about missing out on the summer fun and events planned in the next week. Like celebrating the upcoming fourth of July holiday.
Especially after more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions that were lifted Tuesday.
“We were excited the summer and taking the masks off but now we’re replacing the masks with these,” Sukkar said.
They are hoping mother nature will give mid-Michigan a break soon.
“I think that we’ve earned our hot summer days and our pleasant weather,” Sukkar said.
In the meantime, some residents would like the rain to go away.
“Hopefully in the next couple of weeks we’ll get to experience some type of summer,” Quintana said.
