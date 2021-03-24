A new bill in Lansing looks to ban employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccines and even face coverings among employees.
Sylvia Gonzales gave her opinion while shopping at Green Acres Plaza in Saginaw Township.
"I don't think they should discipline us on it," Gonzales said.
She agrees with proposed legislation that would prevent employers from disciplining employees if they don't get vaccinated for COVID-19.
"Everybody has different reactions. Are they going to take care of us if we get a really bad reaction?" Gonzales said.
The bill, introduced in the state house on March 23, would also prevent employers from making employees wear masks or announce to everyone that certain employees have not been vaccinated. Fellow shopper Joshua Buerkel also supports the proposed law.
"Those who don't want to get vaccinated they shouldn't have to get vaccinated," Buerkel said.
Other shoppers share their opinions as well
"I think you should wear a mask because you'll give it to somebody else and they have families at home and seniors at home like me," one shopper said.
"For everybody else's protection," a second shopper said.
"I definitely think you should have to wear a mask because the people who are impacted by it aren't just the people that are around you, it's everybody else that they come into contact with," a third person said.
The bill would have to pass the state house and senate and then be signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to become law. Right now, it is unclear when or if the legislation will be voted on.
In the meantime, Gonzales hopes the bill is approved. Insisting that those who don't get vaccinated should not be singled out at work.
"The flu has always been around. There's always been stuff, around right?" Gonzales said.
