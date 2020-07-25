A Mid-Michigan community is mourning the lives of two young men who were killed by gunfire.
Residents of Saginaw honored the lives of 19-year-old Tony Martin and 22-year-old Ricky Morgan on Saturday with a candlelight vigil.
The two men were killed in a shooting at a local gas station in Saginaw last weekend.
Friends and family from across the city gathered on July 25 to honor their memory.
“To be taken from gun violence, that wasn’t raised in a home of gun violence. It just kills my heart,” said Patricia Morgan, Ricky Morgan’s mother.
She is still searching for answers in the death of her son.
The same goes for the family of Tony Martin. They are asking anyone in the public to speak up if they saw anything.
“We just hoping people speak out, speak on the truth of what they saw that night. Anybody speaking up on what they saw could help,” said Tonesha Martin, Tony Martin’s sister.
Both families said they could not be more grateful to those in their community for coming out and supporting them in this difficult time.
“Because I never thought my baby was loved like this. I can honestly say I did a great job raising him because he was loved by many people,” Patricia said.
“I’m used to seeing him loved. I’m used to seeing my brother loved on because he was good in sports and stuff. But I’m just not used to seeing it this way. So it hurts, but it’s all in the honor of my brother because he deserved it. So we’re just here to remember him and Ricky,” Tonesha said.
