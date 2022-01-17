Across the country, communities are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including in Saginaw.
A local chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity held a half-mile march in honor of the holiday.
They marched just like King did decades ago. Mid-Michigan residents in downtown Saginaw commemorated King and his fight for equal rights on Monday.
"We gotta make sure our country is fair for everyone, make sure that everyone can live their lives the way they live to and pursue, pursue happiness without any restrictions," said Eddie Foxx, president of the Saginaw chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.
Foxx helped organize the march and the dozens of people who joined.
Many of the marchers still believe King's message rings true in 2022. Some are fighting for voting rights in Michigan right now, like Saginaw Councilman George Copeland.
"And so, a lot of the times, we think that things are, you know, things are over, or progress has been made. But if we don't pay attention, if we don't stay consistent, if we don't remember days like this, we will become, it will be easy for us to forget that the fight is not over," Copeland said.
The half-mile walk ended with a rally outside the Dow Event Center and a luncheon with a keynote speech from Dr. Dawn Hinton, director of Saginaw Valley State University’s Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning.
"The struggles that black folks were experiencing in the 60s and the 50s are still some things that resonate with us today. But hopefully we can spend some time really thinking about, you know, what is our role in resetting, right? How can we either ask America to step up and honor its promises, or how can we step in and fill that gap," Hinton said.
Last year's march was canceled due to COVID-19. This year's luncheon was livestreamed for those who weren't there.
"We still have to take those safety precautions, but I'm so happy to see people out, that we can stand arm in arm, masked up, taking those precautions, but we're here together," Hinton said.
