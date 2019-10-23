Families living along Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay are dealing with rising water levels.
Beaches are now underwater, and roads are severely damaged due to the erosion.
The erosion and high-water levels have residents in Bangor Township preparing for the worst.
“We’re blessed down here because we have 150 feet of protection, further north they don’t have all of the beach,” said Dave Huiskens, a resident whose home is affected by erosion.
Huiskens said he’s enjoyed beachfront living for over 50-years. He said recent high-water levels are threatening the area beaches.
“This past year, this past summer has shown a significant increase in the high-water level,” Huiskens said.
Huiskens said he’s never seen something like this before.
Many residents living along the Saginaw Bay in Bangor Township said their private beaches are vanishing.
Huiskens said he’s not currently dealing with that issue, but he said the water levels are certainly moving closer to his home.
“When we get a strong wind from the Northeast which is off in that direction, the water will come up as far as the seawalls up here,” Huiskens said.
Residents in the area said that they’ve created an evacuation plan for the first time.
“It’s not only coming from the Bay but it’s also coming from the surrounding waters because the rivers can’t hold all the water either. If it looks like it’s going to spill over on the roads then we have an evacuation plan,” Huiskens said.
The Bangor Township Supervisor said many residents in the area without seawalls or break walls have been taking advantage of the local sandbag program to protect their homes.
Huiskens said he will continue to be vigilant.
