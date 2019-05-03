Residents in Bay City were given the all clear to return home after reports of a gas leak.
Bay County Central Dispatch received a report of a construction worker who struck a gas line in the area of Trumbull Street and 5th Street.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a 6-inch gas line was damaged and sent natural gas into the air.
Personnel from the safety department secured the area and evacuated a few residents from their homes.
Residents were advised to stay away from their homes while repairs were made.
Crews from Consumers Energy were on the scene within 20 minutes.
People were asked not to use cell phones and transmitting radios within one block of the area.
The gas line was repaired and residents were let back into their homes at 7:20 p.m.
