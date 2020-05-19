Some Saginaw County residents are evacuating due to dam failure and flooding in the area.
Officials are asking residents in the Freeland and Tittabawassee Township area to evacuate.
Tittabawassee Twp. and Freeland officials said they are expecting and preparing for a flood greater than '86.
TV5 will update you as we learn more.
