Residents in Genesee County are fed-up with the stretch of potholes on N. Webster St. between Mt. Morris and Standley roads.
Robert Stevenson, a resident on Webster, said he feels he must do something about the massive potholes.
“Somebody is going to get hurt, that’s the main problem. Other than that, I understand everywhere there’s potholes and stuff. I’m not trying to complain or make waves,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson said it has gotten so bad that the school bus that usually travels down Webster found an alternate route.
“As far as the school bus route, I don’t see the school buses now,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson said that the potholes are costing him and his neighbors’ lots of money in car repairs.
“It’s really bad. I’m on my third car, my third vehicle living here; the front end gets so damaged. One car I had the framing broke in two, in two spots, so I bought another one,” Stevenson said.
He said that a car swerved one day trying to avoid a pothole and hit his neighbor’s mailbox.
“Yeah, they’re trying to fly over the holes doing about 70-to-90 miles an hour around here. Most of the people are almost stopped at 10 and then people come flying up on them trying to get around them, somebody is going to flip into a ditch,” Stevenson said.
Residents fear the someone will swerve trying to avoid the potholes and end up in one of the deep ditches off to the side of the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.