Consumers Energy is working to restore power to over a thousand customers in Mid-Michigan.
Customers in four Mid-Michigan counties are without power.
Customers in the following counties are affected:
- Saginaw County: 1 customers
- Gratiot County: 11 customers
- Shiawassee County: 46 customers
- Genesee County: 4 customers
We are working to learn when the power will be restored, we will update you with more information as it becomes available.
