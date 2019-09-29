GENERIC: Power outage

Consumers Energy is working to restore power to over a thousand customers in Mid-Michigan.

Customers in four Mid-Michigan counties are without power.

Customers in the following counties are affected:

  • Saginaw County: 1 customers
  • Gratiot County: 11 customers
  • Shiawassee County: 46 customers
  • Genesee County: 4 customers

We are working to learn when the power will be restored, we will update you with more information as it becomes available.

