Residents in Midland are upset with their road conditions stating that they are afraid to drive on them, calling them rutted and describes some spots as soupy.
Short Rd., in Greendale Twp., has residents contemplating on leaving their homes.
Ginger Yarch, resident and Daycare owner, said that she’s lived in Midland for 40 years and never imagined the road being this bad.
“Awful, it’s bottomed out, it’s really soupy in spots so if you go too far left or right, you can slide into a ditch,” Yarch said. “Since it’s a dead end, you can only go in and out one way so there’s not a choice of going through.”
Yarch runs a daycare out of her home and said that some days parents opt out of bringing their kids because the road conditions are so bad.
“They’ll call and say how’s your road and a couple of them haven’t brought their children. Mostly they still brave it, we’ll push each other out or whatever they gotta do to come and go so they can go to work,” Yarch said.
TV5 reached out to the Midland County Road Commission and they responded with this statement: muddy local gravel roads like Short Rd., Shepherd Rd., are due to the frost coming up through the ground. This happens every year. A natural reaction would be to grade the road or put gravel down, so you can drive on it, well this makes things worse if you don’t take care of the water issues or let it dry out properly. If the rain can hold off another week or so, we would be in pretty good shape.
“We just want it fixed, we want them to do it right. Fix it so we can drive on it,” Yarch said.
