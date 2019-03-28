Residents of Monitor Township could be seeing the development of new wind turbines.
Ken Malkin, Monitor Township Supervisor said DTE is considering setting up new wind turbines, but that the residents rejected.
“They expressed their opinion and we listened to it, and we changed our ordinance appropriately,” Malkin said.
The township approved an ordinance that would restrict placement near residential homes and stating that the noise level and shadow flicker must not affect nearby homes.
“We also increased the setbacks so that they have to have setbacks so that the windmills or wind turbines I should say, would be quite some distance from the property line,” Malkin said.
Residents in Monitor Twp. said they’d like to see more restriction placed on the wind turbines.
Jeremy Begick said that he’s lived in Monitor Twp. for 15 years, and he enjoy seeing the farmland outside his window. He thinks the placement of the wind turbine would ruin his view.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.