A small mid-Michigan town is in shock after police say a 22-year-old was killed in a usually quiet neighborhood.
"Tragic, scary. You know, you don't think that something like this can happen in a nice, quiet, neighborhood," said Mike Peche, resident.
Peche lives just a short distance from where a 22-year-old man was found dead Tuesday. It happened on N. Belsay Road. While TV5 was talking to Peche, his neighbor, who claims to be the victim's father, said his son was his baby and his best friend.
The man said his son was killed for nothing. After that, the man walked away. Peche said that man is indeed the victim's father.
“I couldn't imagine going through what he's going through. I've got sons and daughters and geez, you know, you just wish and hope that never happens, you know? But it seems to be happening more and more now in these days," Peche said.
A spokesperson with the Michigan State Police said this incident is being investigated as a homicide. At this hour, detectives are working the case.
So far, no arrests have been made. Peche finds that unsettling.
"Batten down the hatches and get everything locked up. And you know, you gotta protect yourself too, you know, from these things. So yeah, it's scary," Peche said.
MSP received a 911 call about 1220 p.m. Tuesday for a man needing medical assistance at the Thetford Township home. Jesse Warren Loomis, 22 from Millington, died after being shot, according to MSP.
Loomis was pronounced dead at the scene. MSP says they do not have any suspects related to the shooting in custody.
If anyone knows any information, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, or the MSP Flint Post at 810-732-1111.
