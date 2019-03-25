Residents in Arenac County are fed-up with the road conditions along Henderson Rd. in Standish, MI.
William Papst, resident, said that he has lived along Henderson Rd. for five years and have seen and experienced the trouble it has caused.
“As of right now my vehicle is in the repair shop getting fixed because of this road,” Papst said. “People get stuck out there, we had a vehicle stuck here the other day, it had three little babies in it, it was night time. You know them babies were out there crying they’re scared to death.”
Residents in Standish is dreading spring weather because it means more rain and tougher driving conditions.
Papst said that the water runs down to his driveway and makes a pool and people get stuck or sink in it. He said that the local road commission comes by to grate the road but it’s not enough.
“It helps a little bit but not this time because it’s right down to the mud,” Papst said.
H&R Towing, a local company, said that the company has had problems with the road while having to rescue drivers that were stuck.
“Last week we towed five cars out of the holes down there at night not even charging them, just getting them off the road you know it’s not really their fault their buried in the middle of the road,” employee John Homminga, said. “I understand the frost is coming out and there isn’t too much you can do but something gotta change.”
Residents and business along Henderson Rd. are hoping for a change.
“Yeah it might cost us a little bit more in our taxes but to me it’d be worth it you know,” Papst said.
