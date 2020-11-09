Pfizer plans to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA by the third week of November after its studies show its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90 percent effective.
Despite good news on the coronavirus vaccine front, there is still a lot of uncertainty among Americans when it comes to the vaccine.
“I’d wanna wait until the vaccine was safe and effective,” said Leslie Getz, Mid-Michigan resident.
“I don’t believe in vaccines,” said Hoawrd Wager, Mid-Michigan resident.
Mid-Michigan residents have mixed emotions when it comes to taking a COVID-19 vaccine.
On Monday, Nov. 9, drug maker Pfizer announced an early look at data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90 percent effective.
“It’s great news so far. There’s a way to go. We have to confirm safety as well, and the studies are ongoing,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, infectious disease physician at Central Michigan University.
According to Pfizer, among the more than 43,000 volunteers who received either two doses of the vaccine or a placebo, it found fewer than 10 percent of infections were in participants who had been given the vaccine.
More than 90 percent of the cases were in people who had been given a placebo.
“The fact that Pfizer did announce that 90 percent infection, it’s very reassuring. It’s definitely not the end of the road,” Haddad said.
There is still some testing to be done.
The pharmaceutical giant said it plans to seek emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration soon after volunteers have been monitored for two months after getting their second dose of vaccine, as requested by the FDA.
“So when the reviewing scientist backed by the federal government say that the vaccine is safe, I would definitely then consider taking it,” Haddad said.
While Haddad is confident the vaccine will be safe once it gets approved, people on the streets are hesitant.
“Just putting harmful chemicals into the body. They don’t to be there,” Wager said.
“It sounds promising. But again, I would like to be a little more cautious,” Getz said.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said they are waiting to hear more information about an approved vaccine so they can roll out a plan on how to distribute it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.