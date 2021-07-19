Residents in one mid-Michigan community are crying foul against some seriously high-water bills.
“This is the theme of it. It doesn't make sense,” Misty Wilson, a resident of Holly said. “There’s two instances where one homeowner had 27,000 gallons that they used, and then another homeowner had 85,000 gallons.”
Those bills are adding up to $600 and even $2000 dollars for a couple of residents this past month.
Wilson is a former HOA board member for the Riverside sub in Holly. She said her water bills and many of her neighbors are in the $150 to $250 range every month, which she believes is still above average.
TV5 brought the high water bill concerns to Jerry Walker, the village manager.
"We recognize the stress and the hardship on people,” Walker said.
Walker said it just costs more for small communities to run their own systems, adding that some bills are higher for residents with bond debts.
He said court challenges on the way water bills were structured also cost the township an additional $200,000 dollars in legal fees, adding to the cost of running the water department.
The village of Holly has its own water system. Walker claims they charge exactly what it costs to run the system, no more, no less.
He said if someone has an unusually high bill, they should call the township right away.
"They'll come out and they'll go through the entire system at the house,” Walker said.
Walker adds that many times high water bills are caused by a leak.
"Yeah, 87,000 gallons. Obviously, that is a lot, but you know if somebody has like a leak in a toilet, leaking on the floor, but you know that flapper that's in your toilet tank. If that is not sealed by the way, type, I mean just think about it, you have a three-inch opening and the water is just flowing through that 24 hours a day,” Walker said.
Wilson thinks there's more than random leaks.
“Be transparent with us,” Wilson said.
