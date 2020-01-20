Thousands took to the streets on Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., including in Mid-Michigan.
People of all ages marched for unity in Saginaw.
“I am layered up,” said Eddie Foxx, coordinator of the march.
The cold temperatures in Saginaw did not stop Foxx and others like him from marching in honor of King.
It was all part of the 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March and luncheon.
“It was a great turnout. I think people realize there’s still a need for demonstration, for civil rights, for so many issues that affect us and affecting our community and our country,” Foxx said.
At the conclusion of the march, everyone went inside for the luncheon.
Dr. Ramont Roberts, superintendent of Saginaw Public Schools, was this year’s keynote speaker for the luncheon held at the Dow Event Center.
“The fight is never over. That his dream has to evolve to address some of the same social ills and some different ones that we face today,” Roberts said.
The Spirit of Dr. King Award went to Carlos McMath, Delta College’s men’s basketball coach.
“As the scripture says, ‘when I was a child, I did childish things. But when I became a man, I put away those childish things.’ And that’s the way we need to understand his spirit and continue to live out through servitude, through academics, and then most importantly, just caring about each other,” McMath said.
As for Foxx, he wants the next generation to remember Dr. King Jr. and carry on his legacy so his dream will always stay alive.
“It’s young people who need to step forward as they did in the 60s and the civil rights movement. It’s young people who actually pushed those movements forward to help highlight the issues,” Foxx said.
