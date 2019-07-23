Residents near a local lake are rejoicing after the state called for the removal of a controversial bridge.
“It doesn’t look safe. Doesn’t look like um, construction of it would be valid for people going under it, by it, waves, who knows,” said Ken, resident.
Ken is like many in the Lobdell Lake area who would like to see the new drawbridge torn down. And he is getting his wish. The state recently ordered its removal.
“I also had a stop work order on my deck and I just want him to follow the rules. I think that if he was given a stop work order that he should’ve stopped the work,” Ken said.
The drawbridge was put in by Brett Degayner, who owns the property.
Recently, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy sent a notice to Degayner telling him he had to take it down. The department said Degayner never pulled a permit and even if he did, no permit would have been issued.
TV5 tried to reach out to Degayner, but he said he was too busy to talk.
Many local residents have a sign outside their homes protesting the drawbridge. However, some local neighbors said they like the bridge and they wanted it to stay.
Degayner has until July 28 to remove the bridge and to return the property to its natural state. As part of the process, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said the area will be inspected to make sure there has been little to no impact on the waterway.
Ken hopes the property owner listens to the state.
“I’d like to see it taken out. Or at least something that the state has certified that is safe for people to go under. There are other bridges on the lake that people go under, but they were all, I’m assuming, state approved,” Ken said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.