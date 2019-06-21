One person is dead and three people were shot in Saginaw Friday night.
Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police responded to the 1506 N. Charles in Saginaw at 8:50 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds, with one being fatal.
Police said 34-year-old Damon Adkins from Saginaw was killed.
Three other male victims are listed in serious condition at a local hospital.
No one is in custody and police have no person of interest or description of a suspect.
"I was standing in my kitchen and I heard three shots ring out and then there was a pause and then two more shots," Kim Taylor, a Saginaw resident.
"Smoking a cigarette on the porch and all the sudden you hear shots ring out," said Jeff Moll, a Saginaw resident. "About six or seven of them. Neighbor told me get in the house. As I'm coming in, two guys come up the driveway here saying they were hit, they were hit."
Now that the crime tape is gone and the streets are back open, this neighborhood is trying to go back to normal but after this quadruple shooting, it's hard.
"I've got children here. I'm thinking about moving, it's so unreal," Moll said.
Moll has lived in the area of North Charles near Cooper for 20 years.
He said he saw about 15 different cop cars near his family home last night, he hopes the violence in his neighborhood can come to an end.
"I wish this stuff would go away, but it's not gonna go away," Moll said.
Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police are investigating.
Police said this is the city's sixth homicide this year.
Authorities encourage any witnesses to come forward with information to the Saginaw Police Major Crimes Unit.
For tips and information, call (989) 615-6257 or 911.
Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.
