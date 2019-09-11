As we brace for more potentially severe weather, some are still trying to clean up after last night.
Powerful winds tore through several communities. Toppling trees, scattering debris and leaving more than 4,000 residents without power.
“We have never experienced anything like this,” said Andrew DeGrota.
The severe storms on Tuesday, Sept. 10 destroyed DeGrota’s backyard in Midland.
DeGrota said there are branches and tree limbs all over his yard and the roof of his home. The chairs in his yard were also crushed by tree limbs.
He said the damage could have been worse.
“It didn’t hit my grill, didn’t hit my fire pit or anything else so, I think we’re really fortunate,” DeGrota said.
DeGrota’s backyard is covered with branches and one came close to breaking the window in the dining room. His wife witnessed the close call.
“She was inside the house, she heard a giant crack, she comes running to the kitchen window and sees the branch hit the window,” DeGrota said.
They are hoping to get the mess cleaned up soon.
“It’s probably going to be Saturday before I can do anything because it’s so wet,” DeGrota said. “Probably hire someone just to clean up for the most part.”
Ultimately, they are grateful that the damage didn’t cost them their home.
“I think we are very fortunate, I think God was looking out for us,” DeGrota said.
