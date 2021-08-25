One person was arrested after being accused of making threats against Genesee County health officials over a mask mandate in schools.

The tension from both sides of the mask debate boiled over at the Genesee County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Genesee Co. Commissioners meeting

“There are many peer reviewed studies that show masks prevent COVID,” said Bernadette, a Fenton resident.

Passionate speeches and signs in protest and support of masks filled the meeting. It was all because of county health director Dr. Pamela Hackert’s mandate for K-sixth grade students to wear masks.

“What’s happening here is going to make the Flint water crisis look like a birthday party,” said Amy Facchinello, Grand Blanc resident.

Residents from Flint to Fenton to Grand Blanc spoke at the podium over the different reasons they believe the mandate should or should not be in place.

“What studies did Dr. Hackert use in the 24 hours that she made this decision after she told 25 superintendents that she was going to leave it up to them,” one resident said.

“These are the bullies I grew up with and the people God warned us about,” another resident said.

Hackert said she issued the mask mandate due to the spread of the Delta variant. The health department cited the high-risk level of transmission in the county, tracked by the CDC.

But some people still do not want a mandate. During the meeting, Commissioner Shaun Shumaker said someone even called in a death threat against Hackert and the deputy director.

“In fairness to her and what we value in this nation, there is a correct way to do things. OK? Calling in a death threat is not,” Shumaker said.

Residents are divided on the issue. Some say it’s a violation of the Constitution, while others claim masks do not work and can cause undue harm to kids.

“You may believe for certain children that wearing a mask is no big deal. But that’s not the case for all children. And it’s not the government’s place to decide what’s best for an individual’s own children,” said Steward Sherry, Grand Blanc resident.

Supporters said it’s the only thing that will prevent the spread of COVID-19 this school year.

“Science proves that when we wear masks it nearly doubles the protection,” Bernadette said.