After a dock collapse interrupted ferry service, Harsens Island residents are insisting the island needs a bridge connecting their home to the mainland.
The Detroit News reports the five-day shutdown inspired about 200 people to gather at the township hall.
Islanders and visitors were stuck for days, angering many who rely on the ferry to get to jobs, stores and medical care in St. Clair County and beyond.
A bridge-building company at the meeting says a bridge is possible if there's enough community support.
