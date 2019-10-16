Mysterious cat deaths have a neighborhood wondering what's happening, and who’s doing it.
“My grandchildren would come over and play with Jack. The little ones would take the rocking chair out there and sing rock-a-bye-baby to Jack. He’d let them hold him and do anything,” said resident Sandy Rosinski.
One day in August, Rosinski said she found the kittens dead along with the adult cat. She said she then found Jack sick and he had to be put down.
“I was devastated. I cried for a week,” Rosinski said.
Rosinski said alarm bells were going off in her head because this wasn’t the first-time cats in Carmen Park Subdivision mysteriously disappeared or died.
“Last year we found 33 in this subdivision dead,” Rosinski said.
She believes somebody is intentionally poisoning them.
“They don’t die right away. They suffer for a couple of days. Become paralyzed and it eats their mouth and throat away,” Rosinski said.
She said he alerted animal control about the issue.
“The circumstance of it happening the same time, a year apart, to the same group of animals, it is suspicious no doubt,” said Bonnie Kanicki, director of the Saginaw County Animal Control.
At the animal control, they decided to send Jack’s body to MSU to investigate the cause of death. They found a shocking result.
“The lab report when it was returned revealed the cat appears to have ingested antifreeze,” Kanicki said. “It was undetermined how exactly it happened. Whether somebody intentionally left antifreeze for the animals to ingest or it was an accident,” Kanicki said.
Rosinski said that she does not believe that this was an accident.
“Who leaves antifreeze out in their yard? I hope whoever sees this news report stops doing this. Somebody in the neighborhood knows something,” Rosinski said.
