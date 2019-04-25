April 25 marks the 5-year anniversary that the City of Flint switched its drinking water from the Detroit water system to the Flint River.
It’s a day that remains fresh in the minds of those still struggling with the effects of the water crisis.
“First, we were poisoned, then we were lied to about the poison and when the truth came out our government has still refused to make Flint whole,” resident Claire McClinton said.
Dozens gathered in Flint to remind each other and government leaders of what they’ve endured.
The group stopped at the water plant and then headed to the State Capitol to protest the crisis.
McClinton said that for the residents to have confidence in the water again, they would have to hear from experts.
“We would have to get confirmation from the experts, not just the government,” McClinton said.
The government said the water was safe. The state’s latest round of test showed results comparable to what they were before the crisis, and well below federal action levels.
McClinton said that’s not enough for residents, many of whom blame the state for what happened. Neglect of proper corrosion control methods caused lead to leach into the water supply while the city was controlled by a state-ordered emergency manager.
Some protesters said trust could never be restored.
“I don’t care if they put gold in it, we will never trust the water in Flint,” resident Tony Palladeno Jr. said.
Nearly 8,000 lead pipes have been replaced in the city.
Five years later, Flint residents are asking for a declaration on a federal disaster and for the city to stop water shut-offs.
They said they will continue to fight until their demands are met.
“We have something in our DNA that tells us that we will survive,” McClinton said.
