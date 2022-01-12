Controversy continues with Shiawassee County Commissioner Jeremy Root after he announced his resignation from the position.
Last summer, he made headlines for trying to give himself and several other members of the county commission thousands of dollars in bonuses from pandemic related funds.
He is now accused of sending sexually charged messages. Chairman Greg Brodeur read Root's resignation letter Wednesday night.
“Relentless false attacks both inside and outside the county. It is in the best interest of Shiawassee County commissioners that I step away. This was not an easy decision and was not taken lightly,” Brodeur said while reading Root’s statement.
Root resigned as chairman of the county board in August but remained a commissioner amid backlash over pandemic hazard pay bonuses that included $25,000 for himself. Commissioners later voted to rescind the bonuses.
Root also was criticized for an obscene gesture at a public meeting and now texts have come to light that include sexually inappropriate messages that investigators say he sent to a woman about a year ago while offering her a county job. Some residents said it is about time he resigned.
“When he stepped down as chairman, I thought he should’ve resigned completely,” said resident Anthony Karhoff.
“Well, we’ve been calling for his resignation since August. They dishonored the public’s trust,” said resident Matthew Shepard.
Jeff Reed, who initiated a recall petition against Root and two other commissioners over the pandemic pay controversy, is planning to run for commissioner.
“I’ve already hit the ground running I’ve been to a lot of township and village meetings,” Reed said.
If elected, he said he would put taxpayers first.
“I’d do this job for free,” Reed said.
First responder Anthony Karhoff went on Facebook Wednesday to announce his plans to run for commissioner.
“Everybody that sits on this board should be there for the people not the party not the pay and benefits,” Karhoff said.
He is hoping to rebuild confidence in the county's elected leaders.
“We have a broken trust, and this trust needs to be mended,” Karhoff said.
Root's resignation won't be official until Thursday’s meeting. Those who are interested in filling his seat have until Jan. 28 to apply.
