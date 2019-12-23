Unseasonably warm weather leaves residents wondering if we’ll see a white Christmas.
“I wouldn’t mind some snow on Christmas,” said Marcus Bullard, a visitor from out of town.
Those dreaming of a white Christmas just might have to settle for some green.
Saginaw resident Gary Colbert said he’s all right with that change in weather.
“You don’t have to worry about going through the snow and slush,” Colbert said.
The weather this week is expected to stay in the 40s and 50s which is nearly twenty degrees above average.
Some say it seems as if this week’s temperature change fits with the horrible weather we’ve experienced this year.
This year on Halloween it rained and then it started snowing. Trick-or-treaters were driven from house to house because it was just too cold.
A week later Michigan experienced a huge snowfall that left most of the state covered.
Fast-forward to today, it’s so mild outside, some say you can leave your coat behind.
“Maybe mother nature’s trying to teach us a lesson, saying you’re not getting a white Christmas,” a resident said.
However, no snow falling from the sky means no snow covering the roads. This creates a much easier trip for those who are traveling.
“It was nice and easy coming down. Normally when I travel this time of year it’s one lane, the roads are barely plowed, it’s hard to get back and forth in a decent amount of time. It takes twice as long,” said Marcus Bullard, a Michigan resident from up north.
Colbert thinks we’ll pay for this nice December weather down the line.
“Snow for Easter, something like that,” Colbert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.