Days of torrential rainfall caused the Edenville and Sanford Dams to fail, sending millions of gallons of water rushing down from communities as far north as Iosco County and south through Saginaw County.
As thousands of families fled, houses, buildings, trees, and city monuments were swept away with the raging waters.
One of those monuments was a memorial for fallen members of the military, but the community banded together and restored the tribute to the fallen heroes.
"Never really gotten a lot of recognition from the public before and what the Burgess’ did here was amazing," Jerry Cole said.
"I think what we most think he would be proud of us for is the respect and our support of all veterans not just him," Kim Burgess said.
"I love you even more. I loved you a lot yesterday, but I love you twice as much today, right. We just honor each other all the time and I'm so proud to be part of it," said Dolores Porte, village president.
"It feels good to help people out," Doug Krawszak said.
"It feels great. It was a long time coming. But we're all really happy," Heather Ellis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.