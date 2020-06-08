Michigan reached a major milestone amid the coronavirus pandemic as restaurants across the state can reopen for dine-in customers.
Customers and employees at Bay City Bills are thrilled to be back in the building.
“I said to him, it’s time to go eat. He said where do you want to go. I said Bills, let’s go to Bay City Bills,” said Joyce Olson Burpee.
Burpee and her husband said they love to go out to dinner.
“We love to go out to dinner we visit most of the establishments in town and most of the establishment in town and most of them know us by first name,” Burpee said.
Going out to eat for the Burpee’s came to a halt at the beginning of the pandemic.
“We’re very social people, we like to go out to eat. We like to be able to see people; we like to be able to visit other places,” Burpee said.
The pandemic caused the Burpee’s to travel far to enjoy their favorite thing to do.
“When the UP opened up, we went up to the UP just so we could go out to dinner,” Burpee said.
Now that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lifted the stay home order allowing restaurants to reopen, the Burpee’s can dine at Bay City Bills.
“Anyone that comes out can know that we’re being safe and doing everything that we’re required to do per the health department and the CDC,” said Earl Bovia, owner of Bay City Bills.
Bovia said that includes wearing gloves and masks, frequently sanitizing, and monitoring how many people can dine inside to practice social distancing. She said that space is limited and only half the customers will be able to come inside.
Since space is limited inside, outside dining is now available at Bay City Bills.
“So that’ll help us a little bit and it’s nice to be able to go outside and sit too,” Bovia said.
Burpee said that being back at one of her favorite restaurants feels awesome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.