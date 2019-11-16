Residents at a Mid-Michigan hotel were relocated after a room caught fire prompting an evacuation.
On Friday, Nov. 15, at 7:29 p.m. the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) was dispatched to a structure fire at the Fairfield Inn located at 2525 S. University Park Dr.
Officials said firefighters arrived on the scene and observed heavy smoke coming from the heating unit in Room 218, which was unoccupied at the time.
The building’s fire alarm prompted the evacuation of the entire building and the sprinkler system extinguished the fire in the room before firefighters arrived.
According to officials, the building’s lobby suffered water damage and the room suffered extensive fire and smoke damage.
There were no reported injuries to hotel guests, staff, or firefighters.
Officials said firefighters escorted hotel guests to get their personal items and all guests were relocated to other properties for the night.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
TV5 will update you as more information becomes available.
