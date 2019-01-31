The urgent call for help from Consumers Energy was met with compliance and contention.
“My wife and I looked at each other and I said we will do our due diligence and I’ll set it at 64. Wasn’t a big hit for us, only a couple degrees,” said Jeremy Pat.
Pat was just one of many Consumers Energy customers that got a phone alert Wednesday night asking residents to turn their thermostats down to 65 degrees or less.
“I’m sure it’s not that they’re playing shenanigans. They wouldn’t do it if they didn’t have to,” Pat said.
This was serious, according to Consumers Energy.
A fire involving equipment at a natural gas compressor station, tied with record cold temperatures and an increased demand for natural gas, caused a gas shortage.
The alert was sent out to make sure there was enough gas for everyone.
“How the heck could that happen,” said James King. “I really don’t know how they expect people to turn their heat down that low. Especially if people have children or maybe even a crawlspace that they need to keep heated.”
Other people like Jay Nginya thought the message was strange and decided not to follow orders.
“It’s a bit unusual. I really didn’t know how serious it was,” Nginya said.
Consumers said not lowering the temperatures in your home could be dangerous. Without additional statewide reductions, they ran the risk of not being able to deliver natural gas to homes across the state.
“I’m not a fan of this cold weather,” Nginya said.
Consumers said residents can help reduce gas usage by checking for leaks in windows and doors by feeling around for cool air and using a programmable thermostat set to 62 when no one is home.
“It is what it is. We live in Michigan,” Pat said.
The request to lower your thermostat is set to expire at midnight.
