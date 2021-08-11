Opponents of a proposed asphalt plant showed up at the Genesee Township Hall, expecting to speak out about their concerns over the potential for air pollution. It did not go how they planned.

"It's terrible. It's actually sinful," Chris Del Morone said.

"That's ridiculous. And they're putting it in an impoverish community at that," Cynthia Haynes said.

Asphalt plant Q&A

The community of Genesee Township is furious over plans for a proposed AJAX materials corporation asphalt plant. Haynes a nearby resident calls it immoral.

"You have all this toxic, pollution environment, right in the backyard of a church? Who does that?" Haynes said.

Morone said he called this special meeting at the Genesee Township Hall Wednesday expecting an opportunity for the public to speak out.

"Now we all show up here tonight, and we can't do that. They say call on the telephone, well we could've already done that," Morone said.

Instead, it was an opportunity to submit questions or comments using the hall's computers. Regina Strong from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy defends the format of the meeting.

She said it's a way to remain mindful of the pandemic while assuring residents' voices are still heard.

"The permit is out there. They have applied for a permit from our air quality division and so our goal here is to make sure we hear from people," Strong said.

Public comment or not, Protesters rallied for hours outside the hall. Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden is siding with them.

"With my mother-in-law staying right there in that subdivision, I am very concerned with the environmental issues that could arise from it," Nolden said.

"When I see that, it's already a done deal. This is just a process to go through," Morone said.

The public comment period was supposed to end this coming Monday, but it has been extended to Sep. 7.