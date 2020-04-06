Several residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Tuscola County nursing home.
The Tuscola County Health Department reported there were 22 confirmed cases in the county as of April 6. Ten of those cases are residents at the Tuscola County Medical Care Community.
In addition, several staff at the nursing home have tested positive, the health department said.
Those staff members are off work until they meet the following requirements:
- At least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,
- At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared
Several other residents at the nursing home were also tested. Among those, 11 had negative test results and the rest are pending.
