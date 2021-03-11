There were sounds of celebration over a nearly dry Tobacco River in Edenville Thursday morning as the temporary M-30 bridge opened to the public.
The original structure was washed away during last year's historic flooding. Edenville and Tobacco Townships hosted a ceremony before the barricades came down.
"And then now, to see it rebuilt with the bridge and stuff, it saves us so much time. And it's just, it's just emotional for me. I'm an emotional person. This is just overwhelming and about time," said Jeanine Popour, Wixom Lake Canal resident.
Popour had to evacuate during last May's floods. Living without the bridge worried her.
"Like in an emergency and stuff, you think about those things when you get to be our age. If you have an emergency, it's quicker response," Popour said.
Her neighbor, Judy Hurd, was just as excited.
"To be able to get into Midland quicker, we've been having to do a 10-mile detour forever since May. It's going to be just fabulous," Hurd said.
Commutes aren't the only thing the bridge will help. Businesses on either side will benefit from the corridor being back up and running.
"Nobody wants to drive 20 miles out of the way just to get across the bridge that has been out for 10 months. So, it's a big deal. It's a big deal," said John Blades, trustee for Tobacco Township.
A big deal, though it took nearly a year to get it back.
"Well, this is the long road for us and the final step in the area as far as Midland and Gladwin Counties go. We've had over 26 bridges that we've had to do major work on. This is the final one," said Robert Ranck Jr., with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
MDOT is already working on plans for a permanent bridge. Construction is expected to begin in two to three years. MDOT does expect to close the bridge again briefly when they have to construct a permanent bridge.
