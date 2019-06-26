One man’s vision to fix up his neighborhood is now a reality.
“I can see all the way to the next block. Never have been able to do that before,” said Gary Dawkins, Saginaw resident.
Dawkins organized a clean-up on 11th and Janes on Saginaw’s east side.
“We had to almost just go through a jungle, wade through grass as high up to our knees,” Dawkins said.
Now there are no weeds to even pull back. All of the volunteers were able to pick up bags upon bags of garbage.
“We had two full 40-foot dumpsters,” Dawkins said. “Cleared out maybe about 10 to 12 mattresses, three or four couches. Just about everything you could name, it was there.”
More than 50 volunteers showed up over three days to bring the block back to life.
“It gives me a lot of hope, a lot of confidence in what this neighborhood can look like,” Dawkins said.
Dawkins said the city helped with the clean-up too, cutting grass and picking up debris. He hopes this transformation of the street he grew up on can inspire more change.
“I don’t want it to stop. I want it to keep going. And I want people to realize that hey, you know, we can prevent this stuff. Together we can have every lot looking like this,” Dawkins said.
Dawkins is not done yet. He said he is planning phase two to keep the lot clean. The next step is getting a big chainsaw to get rid of some of the tree stumps and level things out to make it easy to mow. They are hoping to do other projects like this in the future.
