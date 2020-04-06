Residents of Northern Michigan are continuing to urge those downstate to stay there and not travel to their properties Up North.
While Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders do not ban travel, many residents living Up North are worried that what’s happening in Detroit will find it’s wat to their neighborhoods.
“These people are from the Detroit area, which is a hotspot now,” said Carl Quandt.
Quandt is from Hale. He isn’t liking the recent influx of people retreating to his hometown as COVID-19 spreads across the state.
“It doesn’t make sense to me that you would be able to come for my hotspot and pile up north. And have a chance to spread this corona, when you can be asymptomatic and not even know it,” Quandt said.
Quandt is concerned that people escaping hotspot areas like metro Detroit are going to bring the unwanted visitor and infect people up north.
“They would then go to the store here in town and couldn’t affect the store, and then me too. It just doesn’t make sense,” Quandt said.
Quandt said he sees cabins that are normally empty starting to fill up with cars and campers that he has never seen before.
“No one is there, maybe once a year. And now they have a giant RV parked next to the cabin, and a giant RV parked in the front lawn. In front of the cabin they have six cars piled up,” Quandt said.
The governor has made an executive order that allows people to travel from residence to residence, but Quandt thinks too many people are taking advantage and possibly using this quarantine time to vacation in large groups.
“All you’re going to do is in fact, the people that are up here, and we don’t have any infrastructure like they do downstate for this,” Quandt said.
If you do travel north, you are urged to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.
