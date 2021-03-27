Residents in a mid-Michigan community are in a fight over garbage after a township board meeting changed how their trash is picked up.
A special meeting today in Lee Township is all about saving the dump.
Two weeks ago, members of the Township's Board of Supervisors made the decision to do away with the waste transfer system. The residents protested this decision, so the board granted a special meeting earlier today.
Ron Piland is a long-time resident of Lee Township.
"The board is trying to close down our compactor unit. It's been happening for many years; it's been tried before," Piland said. "The people of the township want this compactor unit. We don't want curbside pickup and we don't believe our board is appropriately going about this the way that they should."
He said the board hasn't been listening to what the community wants.
"It's a one-sided thing. What it all boils down to is that we haven't been given a voice," Piland said.
What he wants is at least a vote on the fate of the dump. Another resident, Ray Beebe, fears that a transition to curbside will limit recycling options.
"We're big on recycling in our family. They're not going to offer that if they do curb side. Curbside is disgusting looking to me," Beebe said.
Both residents hope this meeting is a step closer to the board hearing their concerns and saving their dump.
TV5 reached out to the board's supervisor but did not hear back.
