A letter from the Gaines Township police chief is upsetting some community members after it showed up on social media.
The letter was sent by Chief Mark Schmitzer to the Metro Police Authority, Argentine Police and Clayton Township Police last November telling officers not to respond to certain emergency calls.
"We just had officers that were responding into the area, not just our area, but our officers responding to other areas without getting the proper requests," said Schmitzer.
It's time timing of the letter that's raising eyebrows. It was sent one day after the November election.
The letter mentions how a ballot measure to provide funding for the Gaines Township Police Department failed. It accuses citizens against the measure of spreading false information.
According to the letter, the committee told residents that when Gaines Township Police are unavailable, other departments will respond.
In the letter, Schmitzer writes:
I am requesting that your units no longer respond into Gaines Township for any type of call, including emergency calls, unless requested to do so by an on-duty Gaines Township Officer or an already-dispatched Michigan State Police or Sheriff's Office unit.
Schmitzer said the letter was just a reminder of how the departments handle who picks up certain calls.
"The request protects them from liability and gives them the jurisdiction to handle the incident when they get there," said Schmitzer.
The township supervisor told TV5 that attorneys are investigating the letter.
