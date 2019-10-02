Residents in Carrollton Township fear heavy rains due to the issues they encounter when it’s over.
“It scares me because I know there’s gonna be water in my basement,” resident Adam Stephan said.
“Plug your basements up and hold onto your butts because here we go again,” resident Frank Dudek said
Residents said their basements are flooded from backed up and stinky sewers.
“It’s definitely sewer water. It’s black, it comes up through the sewage line. Just today I had it plugged off, thinking that would help abate. Then it starts spraying three feet into the air,” Stephan said.
“Brown, dirty water. Dirty mucky water. All the sanitary sewer comes up. Cigarette butts, you get all kinds of stuff floating in there,” Dudek said.
Dudek said this reoccurring problem is so bad that he burns through a sump pump once a year.
“I’ve bought 50 sump pumps. I can’t flush the toilet because all the sewer water comes right back out,” Dudek said.
Stephan said he’s in the same boat. He said the smell is horrible.
“I really am getting tired of it, I have to shop-vac it, and sanitize. I have to call in for work,” Stephan said.
Stephan said officials told him it’s nothing they can do.
“I’ve reached out to the DPW on several occasions. I’m given the answer, nothing we can do, you’re in a low-line area. You’ve just gotta wait for the water to recede,” Stephen said.
“All they give me is sympathy. I can tell you where you’ll find sympathy,” Dudek said.
TV5 spoke with Township Director Craig Oatten, he said the township recently finished a study of the sewer system. He said they have ideas on how to remedy the problem.
