The future of a state psychiatric hospital in Mid-Michigan remains in doubt as the state continues to weigh its viability.
Thousands of thumb-area residents have signed a petition to keep the Caro Center in Tuscola County.
“I have not heard anything from the governor’s office yet,” Caro City Manager Michael Silverman said.
In March, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put plans to build a new Caro Center on hold citing concerns over staffing, family interaction with patients, and access to water.
Silverman told TV5 that it’s been two months since that decision. He said he’s called Whitmer’s community relations director multiple times but has not received a response.
“I think it’s a disservice to the city, to Tuscola County, to at least not be respondent when individuals are asking questions and are concerned because we are citizens of Michigan just like everybody else,” Silverman said.
While the city manager’s office says it hasn’t heard from the governor, residents are doing what they can to reach her office. Over the weekend they held a letter-writing campaign at the library urging the governor to keep plans for the new hospital in place.
“We had hundreds of people turn out and most importantly we had a lot of educators come because if this center doesn’t stay here, many of our students will be hurting because many of their parents work at the Caro Center. And also, many local business owners who have children in the schools will be hurting as well,” Silverman said.
For now, Silverman is like a lot of Tuscola County residents who are holding out hope, waiting to see what decision is made.
“The City of Caro and Tuscola County have been advocating very strongly to keep this center here, and we’re going to continue to do that until we receive an announcement because we definitely want this facility to stay here, and we know that this is where the facility needs to be,” Silverman said.
