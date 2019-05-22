A local intersection is in the running to be one of the most dangerous in the county for the second year in a row.
The intersection at State and Hemmeter is known for a lot of crashes, and residents said something needs to be done.
“It’s getting to be one of the worst intersections,” a resident said.
Mary Dupuis works at that intersection. She said she sees crashes happen all the time.
“I’ve been here nine years and there’s been a ton of accidents here. There’s no green turn arrow. So, people waiting to turn left have to wait five lights. I think people just get impatient and that’s why there’s so many accidents,” Dupuis said.
TV5 spoke with drivers in the area. When asked what makes the intersection tricky, many of them pointed out the turn signal.
“The turns are very difficult. They don’t give you enough time when you’re trying to get through,” said Patty Murphy.
“This intersection is real busy. It’s hard to turn. I actually go down McCarty. They need to put an arrow out there,” said John Brazil.
TV5 spoke with a spokeswoman with MDOT. She said they have identified State and Hemmeter as a place they’re looking at for modernization, but the process could take five years.
“I don’t understand why it would take so long. One life lost is too many. And if there’s something as serious as this intersection, I think they’d make an effort to try to fix it up before five years,” Murphy said.
MDOT also told TV5 they prioritize safe and efficient operations of all intersections. They’re doing their best to review any improvements they can make.
