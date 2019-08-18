Residents are being urged to avoid contact with the Flint River after the city discharged a mixture of storm water and sewage from the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The City of Flint Water Pollution Control Facility discharged the mixture on Sunday, Aug. 18.
The discharge was due to sudden flash flooding which exceeded the plant's primary settling tanks causing overflow onto the ground and into storm sewers, the city said.
The discharge has ended, but the Genesee County Health Department recommends avoiding contact with the Flint River under high flow conditions.
Large amounts of runoff and churning of the river sediments generally results in high bacterial levels, the city said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.