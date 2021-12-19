Residents are voicing their community health concerns over a proposed factory in the middle of their neighborhood.
Ajax Asphalt is planning to build their new plant in Genesee Township, but those who oppose the project said the pollution from the plant will put the health of residents in jeopardy.
“All people in Flint deserve a healthy clean safe environment no matter where they live,” said Ted Zharfeld, from the St. Frances Prayer Center.
Zharfeld said that won't be the case for residents in Genesee township if a proposed asphalt plant is built.
“On top of the water crisis and everything else that's happened in Flint now we're going to pour pollution on top of them,” Zharfeld said.
For months he's been rallying against the plant alongside residents, even attending a vigil for the death of clean air in their community.
“They don’t have a grocery store in that area to walk to. They don’t have a bank, they don’t have medical facilities, but they can send their teenage daughter for a bucket of asphalt mix right across the street,” Zharfeld said.
On Saturday, third ward Councilman Quincy Murphy and the Coalition hosted a listening session to discuss the status of the plant and how the community can get involved. Zahrfeld was in attendance.
“They have a building permit they have an air quality permit to build so they're good to go. They can build at any time,” Zahrfeld said.
He's hoping to temporarily pause progress on the asphalt plant in order to do a cumulative impact study that he feels is crucial.
“To find out what the level of contaminants are and see what an asphalt plant is going to add on top of it,” Zahrfeld said.
Three attorneys have been obtained to help in the fight against the asphalt plant, a fight that Zarfheld said, will be a long one.
“This is us fighting Goliath. Ajax. We're David and we don’t even have a good sling shot so this battle is going to go on for a long time,” Zahrfeld said.
